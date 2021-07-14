India needs to be vigilant as cases continue to rise globally: VK Paul

India on Tuesday reported 31,443 daily new cases with five states accounting for 73% of the total cases.

The third wave of the ongoing pandemic has hit the world and India would have to be vigilant to prevent it, VK Paul, member, health, Niti Aayog, said on Tuesday.

There are 3.90 lakh active cases already across the world, which is 40% of the peak nine lakh cases seen during the second wave across the globe, Paul said.

A surge in daily cases has been reported in the UK, Russia, Bangladesh and Indonesia. India would have to be vigilant about preventing the third wave, he said at a health ministry briefing on Tuesday.

Lowering the guard and carelessness would lead to a steep spike in cases, he warned. Crowding in hill stations was not going to be good for the country he added.

Lav Agarwal, joint secretary, ministry of health and family welfare, said people were talking about the third wave as a weather update and flouting Covid norms.

People are not taking it seriously and behaving responsibly, Agarwal said.

The third wave and intensity of the third wave would entirely depend on people’s behaviour more than anything else, he said. The pandemic is far from over as surge in cases is being seen globally, he said.

