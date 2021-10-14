India may need a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine in mid of next year: Scientists

If you wear marks, you have 100 per cent chances of being safe and protected from catching infection

A widely renowned and eminent scientist Prof G Padmanaban said that India may need a third dose of vaccine against COVID-19 infection by the middle of next year. “The Delta variant is not the only problem and certainly not the end of the problem”, Prof added. “He says the larger issue to address is if we have enough vaccines for every variant that we may witness. Indians by next year must get a third dose of vaccine, I feel”, he added as he took part in a webinar to inaugurate the session of ‘Health4All Online’. It is a weekly health show organised by the HEAL Foundation.

There is 100 per cent guaranteed safety and protection if you wear a mask, he further added. “What’s more important than vaccines is to wear a mask. If you wear marks, you have 100 per cent chances of being safe and protected from catching infection”.

Promoting the upcoming ‘Health4All Online’ weekly health show, Dr Swadeep Srivastava, Founder, HEAL Foundation and HEAL Health, said that we are all set to start with the show from october 17 with the help of Viatris Pharma.

Many scientists, studies and health experts globally have claimed that two doses of covid vaccine is sufficient to prevent infection, hospitalisation death by SARS-CoV-2 virus. The Delta variant, however, which has been spread to more than 185 countries, as per the WHO, has raised concerns and triggered widespread debate for the booster shots. Israel, the country which successfully vaccinated the majority of people with two doses, had to suffer badly due to the Delta variant. The country is in fact also the first country to roll out a third dose of vaccine for its people.