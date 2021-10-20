India lags nations in fully vaccinating population

Another 23.83 crore doses would be needed for administering at least the first dose to the unvaccinated adults. If children are included, the country would need another 25 crore doses for its 12 crore children.

The country crossed the 99-crore vaccination mark on Tuesday and will be reaching the one billion milestones soon. Despite this milestone, fully vaccinating the country is some distance away. India is still way below the world average when it comes to the percentage of the population fully vaccinated.

According to the Johns Hopkins University & Medicine Coronavirus Resource Centre, the United Arab Emirates tops the list with 87.26% of its population vaccinated fully, followed by Portugal, Malta, Singapore, Spain and Qatar at around 80% of its population fully vaccinated.

Around 18 countries have vaccinated 70% of their population and 80 countries are performing above average. Among the Asian countries, China has covered 74.97%, Malaysia is at 71.26% and Cambodia is at 75%.

There are 70 countries with vaccination coverage hovering at 36% of its population. With only 30% of its population fully vaccinated with both doses, India is at below-average levels.

Three-fourths of the population has got its first dose to date. As of Monday, the country administered 99.04 crore doses with 70.16 crore first dose and 28.87 crore second doses to date.

India started its Covid-19 vaccination programme on January 16, 2021, for health care workers and from February 1, it covered all frontline workers. Vaccination was opened to all citizens above 60 years on March 1 and to all above 18 years from May 1, 2021. On June 21, the new vaccination drive was launched with the central government supplying vaccines free of cost. From 11.97 crore vaccines administered in June, the government doubled it to 23.6 core doses in September, with the average daily vaccination rate reaching 78.69 lakh during September.

The country’s health authorities have expressed confidence in meeting their target of vaccinating all above 18 by December 2021, as the supply of vaccines is no longer a concern. The country would need 41.29 crore doses to vaccinate all those who have got their first dose and they will be due for their second dose.

