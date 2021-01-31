India inoculating its citizens at the fastest rate in world, says PM Modi during Mann ki Baat address

India has already sent or is in the process of sending vital Coronavirus vaccines to manu countries including Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka and other African and Asian countries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Mann ki Baat address today commended the health authorities in the country for running the Coronavirus vaccination programme and remarked that the country’s vaccination drive was not only the biggest in the world but citizens are being vaccinated at the fastest rate in the world.

In his first Mann Ki Baat of the year 2021, PM Modi said that the coronavirus vaccines which have been developed and manufactured in India were not only the symbol of new Atmanirbhar Bharat but also was a symbol of its self-pride. Talking about India extending a helping hand to its neighbours who are in need of cheap Coronavirus vaccines, PM Modi said that the country was able to help other countries and neighbours because of its self-reliance in the field of medicine and vaccines.

India has already sent or is in the process of sending vital Coronavirus vaccines to manu countries including Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka and other African and Asian countries. At a time when the developed world led by the USA has stocked a large amount of Covid-19 vaccine for its own population, Indian vaccine manufacturers like Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech are coming to the rescue of poor developing nations.

The country is currently vaccinating the health workers across the country in different private and government hospitals, clinica under the first phase of Coronavirus vaccination drive. At present two Coronavirus vaccines- Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin and Oxford University-AstraZeneca developed and SII manufactured Covishied- are being used in the vaccination of the people. The two vaccines were given the go-ahead by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for the emergency use of Coronavirus vaccine.

In a recent press briefing, the Union Health Ministry had in a statement said that the country was at the fifth spot in terms of vaccinating its citizens. The Ministry had also said that the country inched to the fifth spot in a period of less than a fortnight while other countries which are on top spots had started vaccinating its citizens much earlier.