India inoculates 1.4 mn in fastest corona vaccine rollout, over 3 lakh get jabs in 24 hrs, Karnataka leads the way

The number of beneficiaries receiving COVID-19 vaccine shots has touched the mark of 14 lakh, with 3,47,058 being vaccinated in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday. According to data released by the ministry, the maximum number of beneficiaries in the country are from Karnataka where 1,84,699 people have been inoculated, followed by 1,33,298 in Andhra Pradesh, 1,30,007 in Odisha and 1,23,761 in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the data, state-wise beneficiaries are as follows – 1,10,031 in Telangana, 74,960 in Maharashtra, 63,620 in Bihar, 62,142 in Haryana, 47,293 in Kerala and 38,278 in Madhya Pradesh,.

The ministry said that 6,241 sessions were conducted in the last 24 hours in which around 3.50 lakh people were vaccinated. So far 24,408 sessions have been conducted across the country. “As on January 23, 2021, till 8 AM, 13,90,592 lakh people have received COVID-19 vaccination under the countrywide inoculation drive,” it said.

Meanwhile, the active COVID-19 caseload continued to fall in India with the figures dropping to 1,85,662 on Saturday. “Present active caseload of India now consists of only 1.74 per cent of India’s total positive cases,” the ministry was quoted as saying by PTI.

The ministry said that there are 28 states and Union Territories with active coronavirus cases less than 5,000. The recovery rate in these states and UTs is better than that of the national average. So far 1,06,39,684 cases of coronavirus have been reported in India and the death toll due to the highly infectious disease has climbed to 1,53,184. 152 people succumbed to it in a span of just 24 hours.

Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought to dispel fear of people who expressed concern over the safety of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, one of the two vaccines that have been granted emergency use authorisation by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI). While interacting with healthcare workers of his constituency, he said that no one should doubt the efficacy of these vaccines as doctors and healthcare workers have given a clean chit.