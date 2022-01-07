India inching towards 150-crore Covid-19 vaccination mark

The government has provided 153.90 crore vaccine doses to states/ Union Territories and 18.43 crore unutilised vaccine doses are still available with states/ UTs.

The country is inching towards the 150-crore Covid-19 vaccination coverage mark, with 149.65 crore vaccine doses administered till late on Thursday.

The country had crossed the 100-crore mark on October 21 last year. As many as 91 lakh people were vaccinated on Wednesday and Thursday, aided by the drive being expanded to cover children. The 15-18 group has seen 1.66 crore vaccinations in four days.

The country reported 90,928 cases on Thursday and the active caseload stood at 2,85,401, with the daily positivity ratio climbing to 6.43% from 5.3% on Wednesday. The total Omicron tally has reached 2,630, of which 995 have recovered. Maharashtra has reported 797 Omicron cases with 330 recoveries, followed by 465 cases in Delhi with 57 recoveries and 236 cases in Rajasthan with 155 recoveries. Gujarat has reported 204 Omicron cases and Tamil Nadu 121.