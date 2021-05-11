India gets overseas aid from Kuwait, Qatar in Navy warships

The supplies will augment India’s O2 availability amidst a surge of the coronavirus pandemic and worsening health crisis due to shortage of oxygen, critical for treating Covid 19 patients.

India got more overseas aid on Monday as nine warships deployed by the Indian Navy, as part of its Covid relief ‘Operation Samudra Setu II’, transported oxygen and other medical equipment from Kuwait and Qatar.

India also received 1,350 oxygen cylinders, each of capacity 46.6 litre sent by the British Oxygen Company in UK and carried by an Aid Qatar Airways flight. The supplies will augment India’s O2 availability amidst a surge of the coronavirus pandemic and worsening health crisis due to shortage of oxygen, critical for treating Covid-19 patients.

The INS Kolkata arrived in New Mangalore Port with 40 MT of liquid medical oxygen, 400 oxygen cylinders and 47 oxygen concentrators from Kuwait and Qatar, Indian Navy ship Airavat reached Visakhapatnam from Singapore carrying eight cryogenic oxygen tanks each having a capacity of 20 metric tonne of oxygen and other supplies and INS Trikand arrived in Mumbai with 40 tonne of oxygen from Qatar.

“Deeply value the gift of 40 MT of LMO from our friend Kuwait. A special thanks for the generous donation to the Indian community in Kuwait for 200 O2 cylinders and 4 O2 concentrators, and to the community in Qatar for 200 O2 cylinders and 43 O2 concentrators. Grateful to various private organisations based in Singapore for coming together to provide this valuable support. Will boost our O2 capacities,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet.

Over the past one week, foreign medical assistance and supplies have poured into India in significant quantity to help India battle the second and more lethal second wave of Covid-19. India received from Spain oxygen concentrators, 254 ventilators, 12 oxygen cylinders, 200 pulse oxymeters among other supplies on May 9.

The UK has augmented its support to India with 3 oxygen plants,1000 UCL Ventura ventilators and 138 ventilators while Netherlands has provided 30 oxygen concentrators and 200 oxygen cylinders with regulators and South Korea has gifted 1358 oxygen concentrators, 417 respirators and 417 respirator tubes.

From Israel, India has received 360 oxygen concentrators, 3 oxygen generators and from Japan 100 oxygen concentrators. More supplies from the US include 545 oxygen concentrators, 1 oxygen generating plant, 286,080 Rapid Test Kits, 1386300 N-95 face masks, consignments of 25600 vials of Remdesivir and 1.5 lakh vials of remdesivir from Gilead. The other countries who have shipped in aid are Denmark, Switzerland, Czechoslovakia and Thailand.