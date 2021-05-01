  • MORE MARKET STATS

India gets first consignment of SputnikV vaccine from Russia

By: |
May 1, 2021 6:23 PM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in tweet said: "Appropriate timely response @cgstcushyd. Need of the hour." The government last month allowed emergency use of imported vaccines to curb the spread of coronavirus infection and waived customs duty on their imports.

It has also allowed citizens over the age of 18 years to receive Covid-19 vaccinations beginning May 1.It has also allowed citizens over the age of 18 years to receive Covid-19 vaccinations beginning May 1.

India on Saturday received the first consignment of Russia’s SputnikV COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC). The CBIC in a tweet said that Hyderabad customs expedited the clearance of the COVID-19 vaccine imported from Russia.

“Hyderabad Customs, @cgstcushyd facilitated expeditious clearance of #SputnikV Vaccine imported from Russia, the CBIC tweeted.

Related News

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in tweet said: “Appropriate timely response @cgstcushyd. Need of the hour.”
The government last month allowed emergency use of imported vaccines to curb the spread of coronavirus infection and waived customs duty on their imports. It has also allowed citizens over the age of 18 years to receive Covid-19 vaccinations beginning May 1.

On August 11, 2020, Russia became the world’s first country to register a coronavirus vaccine, dubbed as SputnikV.
Following that, in September, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories and Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) entered into a partnership to conduct clinical trials of SputnikV, which is developed by the Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories has already received approval from the Indian drug regulator for restricted emergency use of COVID-19 vaccine SputnikV.

Currently, India is administering two Covid vaccines. While Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine Covishield is being manufactured by the Serum Institute, the indigenously developed Covaxin is being manufactured by Bharat Biotech.
India reported a record over 4.01 lakh new Covid infections and 3,523 deaths on Saturday.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. India gets first consignment of SputnikV vaccine from Russia
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1On first day, 1,000 people in 18-44 group inoculated in Mumbai
2Goa unable to start vaccination for people above 18 due to lack of doses
3COVID: Only 25 people can attend marriage event in U’khand now