India gearing up for Covid-19 vaccine drive? Data of 50,000 healthcare workers collected in Pune

PMC all set to streamline the process of administering Covid19 vaccine starting with frontline health workers .

Things are finally getting better at Pune that one recorded the highest coronavirus cases. The Pune Municipal Corporation has managed to bring down the total number of active cases to just 5000 from 19, 000 and now is all set to streamline the process of administering Covid19 vaccine starting with frontline health workers reported IE. The authorities have started collecting information about the health workers who will be the first to be covered by the vaccination drive as soon as the vaccine comes to the civic bodies.

According to Vaishali Jadhav, the Assistant Medical Officer of Pune, the municipal corporation has access to data of 50,000 healthcare workers that include Covid doctors, researchers, sample collectors etc. As frontline health workers will get priority for the vaccine, hospitals and nursing homes were asked to submit detailed information of their staff. The municipal corporation has clear instruction of prioritizing health workers of private and government hospitals, nursing homes, medical colleges and private practitioners.

According to data by PMC, there are a total of 83 government health facilities in Pune with 3,534 health care workers who have. registered with the civic body for the vaccine. 2358 health facilities have submitted their data to PMC. Jadhav further informed 48,000 health care workers from private health clinics has registered for vaccine drive.

Hopeful of the vaccine successfully passing all the trial stages, the authorities are expecting the drive to start in February next year provided it arrives at the civic body. Meanwhile, PMC has appealed to local residents to take safety measures to prevent further spread of infection and another wave has been warned by health experts post-Diwali.

PMC is also encouraging its staff, healthcare workers to participate in a study conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research and National Institute of Virology to find how the infection spreads from asymptomatic Covid patients.