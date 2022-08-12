Covid-19 latest: India records over 16,000 fresh daily cases again, positivity rate at 5.44%

India recorded 16,561 fresh coronavirus caseload additions — a decrease of 1,541 cases — in the past 24 hours, Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday showed. The fresh additions took India’s total Covid-19 cases to 44,223,557, while active cases dipped to 123,535.

The country also recorded 49 fatalities in the past 24 hours, taking the total toll to 526,928. The 24-hour number included 10 deaths reconciled by Kerala.

The 39 fresh fatalities include six each from Karnataka and Delhi, five from Maharashtra, four from West Bengal, three each from Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, two each from Sikkima, Gujarat, and Uttarakhand, and one each from Chandigarh, Assam, Jammu & Kashmir, Manipur, Jharkhand, and Odisha.

The Union Health Ministry said active cases comprised 0.28% of total infections, while the national recovery rate was at 98.53%. The daily positivity rate was at 5.44%, while the weekly rate was at 4.88%.

The number of people who have recovered from Covid-19 surged to 43,573,094, while the fatality rate was recorded at 1.19%.

The Union Health Ministry 207.47 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses had been administered so far under the nationwide drive.

India’s Covid-19 tally crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16. It zoomed past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, and hit the one-crore mark on December 19.

It crossed the two-crore milestone on May 4 2021 and three crore cases on June 23. The total cases crossed the four-crore mark this year on January 25.

This week, Delhi made masks mandatory in public places amid a steady rise in the National Capital’s active caseload. Delhi on Thursday reported 2,726 fresh cases, while the positivity rate stood at 14.38%, according to Health Department data. This was the ninth straight day of 2,000+ Covid-19 cases logged in a day.

