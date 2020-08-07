India for Humanity! From Artificial Limbs to medicines and medical supplies, India extends a helping hand to all

Indian missions across the globe continue to extend a helping hand to their host countries and have been giving medical supplies and medicines.

In the current Corona crisis, India has extended COVID-related medical assistance including testing kits, protective gear and Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) and other medicines to around 90 plus countries across the globe and its role as a reliable supplier of pharmaceuticals and medicines is globally recognized and appreciated. Indian missions across the globe continue to extend a helping hand to their host countries and have been giving medical supplies and medicines.

According to sources, “Supplying medical relief was not all that India has done for those in need. The government has also extended technical assistance by way of dispatching rapid response teams to Kuwait and Maldives.”

“The Indian side has also hosted several e-ITEC webinars which talked about handling the Corona pandemic and sharing experience and best practices with experts from other countries.”

Updates from Indian missions

Talking to Financial Express Online, BS Mubarak, Ambassador of India, Guatemala said “Indian Pharmaceutical Companies have established very well in Central America. Almost 27-30% of the medicines used by social security is sourced from India.”

“Embassy of India has motivated all Indian companies to contribute to the COVID crisis and assist the local governments. Caplin Point is a major Indian Pharmaceutical company which supplies more than 400 drugs in the region. One of the owners of the company Ashok Parthiban is based in Guatemala. Caplin Point donated 1 million Paracetamol tablets and 50,000 very good quality surgical masks to the Health Ministry on 31st July 2020.”

Caplin Point is present in Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras

Ambassador Anjani Kumar recently handed over India’s gift of medicines to Dr. Mama Coumaré, Secretary-General, Ministry of Health & Social Affairs, Government of Mali. “Mali had requested for India’s help to combat COVID19 pandemic. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had spoken to the Foreign Minister of Mali to discuss bilateral cooperation and, among other things; he was assured of India’s medical supply. India has gifted life saving medicines as part of its medical supply for Mali. India’s timely help has been appreciated by the government and people of Mali,” Ambassador Anjani Kumar added.

To commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and honour his service to humanity, three years ago, in October 2018, the ‘India for Humanity’ initiative was launched.

Fully sponsored by Ministry of External Affairs and materialised by the renowned charitable organization “Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti” (BMVSS), 13 artificial limb fitment camps were organised in 12 countries in Asia and Africa and more than 6500 artificial limbs were fitted.

Update

On Wednesday, the Ministry of External Affairs has signed an agreement with BMVSS for extending this programme until 2023. From the Indian side Rahul Chhabra, Secretary (ER), signed the agreement on behalf of the MEA and Satish Mehta signed on behalf of BMVSS.

“Camps to help the amputees to be productive to the society were organised in countries including Malawi, Iraq, Nepal, Egypt, Bangladesh, Ethiopia, Syria etc. The main aim was to help not only physical but rehabilitating them socially and economically. And to also help them in regaining their self-respect, dignity and most importantly their mobility,” said a source.

This humanitarian assistance is being extended to the needy under India’s Development Partnership which is derived by its core value of Vasudhaiv Kutumbkam.