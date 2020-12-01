India fights Covid! Building immunity, diet, a shift in behaviour are key, reveals VLCC survey

Coronavirus Covid-19 in India: Notably, 82 per cent of surveyed people have said they would prefer to seek professional guidance for wellness requirements instead of self-experimenting until they get the much-awaited Covid-19 vaccine. (Reuters image)

India fights Covid: The prevalent Coronavirus pandemic has taught us that along with Covid-19 appropriate behaviour, a strong immunity level has become a pivotal factor in safeguarding ourselves against the highly contagious disease. Around 78 per cent people over 18 years living in urban areas of India have been making efforts to strengthen immunity level. In the last 12 months, several people in the country have started adopting preventive healthcare measures and 82 per cent have started following dietary supplements to aid preventive measures, according to a survey conducted by VLCC.

VLCC has conducted the survey across 135 cities in the country involving 5,000 respondents falling in the age group 22 to 65. The survey has revealed that in the past eight months hit by pandemic has paved the way for a shift in behaviour towards proactive health management across the age groups. Many people have realised that the immune system is weak or there is any lifestyle disease then that makes one the most vulnerable against the Covid-19.

Due to the aforementioned concerns, as many as 78 per cent of the respondents have consciously started taking measures to build their immunity. Around 35 per cent have changed their diet even as another 34 per cent is focusing on augmenting immunity through a regular indulgence in fitness or yoga sessions.

Notably, 82 per cent of surveyed people have said they would prefer to seek professional guidance for wellness requirements instead of self-experimenting until they get the much-awaited Covid-19 vaccine. The survey shows that 51 per cent of respondents would also like professional guidance for their wellness and weight-management requirements. On the other hand, 95 per cent of the surveyed people have expressed that they were not willing to look for professional guidance till they were sure of the safety and hygiene standards being maintained at the wellness centres.

Vandana Luthra, Founder of VLCC Group, said that since people around the world are witnessing the worst health crisis of their lifetime, being healthy and fit has become more paramount than ever before. She said that more and more people across age groups embracing proactive health management.

