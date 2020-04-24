India fights Coronavirus: How Samsung engineer, his sister and a gamer’s brilliance helped Bengaluru hospital

Abhishek Shankar Nadgir. (Image- Samsung Newsroom India)

A Samsung engineer, his sister, and a gamer are winning hearts for their role in fighting Coronavirus! India is under lockdown due to the COVID-19 as the deadly virus has spread in large parts of the country. Exhorted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s clarion call — “Corona Harega, India Jeetgea” — a Samsung engineer, his sister, and a gamer had come together to provide technical assistance to corona warriors — doctors, healthcare and nurses.

Bengaluru-based Abhishek Shankar Nadgir is a customer service engineer for the Health and Medical Equipment (HME) business at Samsung India. A few days ago he received a call from a private hospital located in the Karnataka capital city. The complaint was regarding a Digital X-ray machine at the hospital which is a designated COVID-19 centre in ‘Garden City’. After reaching the hospital through its ambulance, Abhishek detected a glitch in the two hard drives of the machine. The problems are SATA Hard Drive and the other an SSD.

“As all replacement parts come from warehouses or stores in different locations, and it was difficult to find spares in Bengaluru due to the closure, he asked the hospital to wait, while he tried to find an alternative. The hospital replied they couldn’t wait long as the machine was required to manage critical patients in the ICU, as well as for diagnostics of CoViD-19 patients,” the Samsung Newsroom India stated.

Due to his presence of mind, Abhishek started calling family members, friends, relatives, and neighbors. His sister Shweta Sontakke found an old laptop and took out the hard drive from it before thinking twice about it. However, the bigger challenge was to find the SSD drive. The help arrived from Lalit Sharna. Lalita is a neighbour of Abhshek in the same housing complex. Lalit, who is an IT professional, is an avid gamer. His gaming console had an SSD drive attached to it. He promptly disassembled the SSD drive and handed over to Abhishek. Abhishek then managed to fix the Digital X-Ray machine with the two hard drives.

A collective effort managed to help the hospital authorities fight coronavirus!