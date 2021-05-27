Covid-19: India crosses 20-crore mark in vaccination coverage

According to MoHFW, around 42% of the people above 60 years have received at least their first dose while 34% of the those between 45 and 60 years have received the first dose of vaccine.

India crossed the 20-crore mark in cumulative Covid-19 vaccine doses administered on Wednesday. It has taken 130 days to reach this milestone since start of the vaccination drive on January 16 this year. After the US, India is the second country to reach this mark. The US took 124 days to reach the 20-crore mark.

According to the ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW) data, cumulative Covid-19 vaccines were at 20,06,62,456 with 15,71,49,593 first dose and 4,35,12,863 second dose of the vaccine.

According to MoHFW, around 42% of the people above 60 years have received at least their first dose while 34% of the those between 45 and 60 years have received the first dose of vaccine.

Three vaccines in India have got emergency use authorization — Serum Institute of India’s Covishield, Bharat Biotech’s COVAXIN and Russian Sputnik V. The government has provided 22 crore vaccine doses to states and Union Territories with states having 1.77 crore doses available to be administered and one lakh vaccine doses are in the pipeline, which are expected to reach the states within three days.

The country continued to report a declined in daily new Covid-19 cases with 2.08 lakh cases on Wednesday and active case load declining to 24, 95,591. Daily recoveries are outnumbering fresh cases for the thirteenth consecutive day with 2,95,955 recoveries. Daily positivity rate was currently at 9.43% and has remained less than 10% for two consecutive days.