Coronavirus Live Updates: Maharashtra, Karnataka warn of full lockdown as Covid cases creep up

An elderly woman receives the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a government hospital on the outskirts of Ajmer on March 13. (PTI Photo)

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: After a promising beginning in 2021, India is again slipping into a disturbing territory of local lockdowns and Covid-related hospitalisations. Maharashtra and Karnataka are the worst-hit states in what the health experts are calling the second wave of the coronavirus in India. Many medical practitioners have said that such a recurring pattern of rising in infections is common for coronavirus. What is appalling is the little regard people are paying towards face masks and social distancing. Drop in the cases and opening up of the economic activities had led to increased mobilisation of people.

But this has led to higher levels of community transmission. The government has so far said that foreign variants of the coronavirus have no role in the current surge. An FE report had earlier highlighted how the guard was let down and the testing levels were decreased, which has led to the fresh spike in the Covid-19 infections. On Sunday, India logged in the highest number of coronavirus cases in the last 80 days. As states scramble to form an action plan to fight the coronavirus, here are all the latest, freshest and verified updates of coronavirus cases in India and around the world.