Coronavirus Live Updates: Maharashtra, Karnataka warn of full lockdown as Covid cases creep up

Updated: March 15, 2021 8:50:39 am

Coronavirus Live Updates: Maharashtra leads the national tally of Covid infections as the number of active coronavirus cases goes past 2 lakh.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: After a promising beginning in 2021, India is again slipping into a disturbing territory of local lockdowns and Covid-related hospitalisations. Maharashtra and Karnataka are the worst-hit states in what the health experts are calling the second wave of the coronavirus in India. Many medical practitioners have said that such a recurring pattern of rising in infections is common for coronavirus. What is appalling is the little regard people are paying towards face masks and social distancing. Drop in the cases and opening up of the economic activities had led to increased mobilisation of people.

But this has led to higher levels of community transmission. The government has so far said that foreign variants of the coronavirus have no role in the current surge. An FE report had earlier highlighted how the guard was let down and the testing levels were decreased, which has led to the fresh spike in the Covid-19 infections. On Sunday, India logged in the highest number of coronavirus cases in the last 80 days. As states scramble to form an action plan to fight the coronavirus, here are all the latest, freshest and verified updates of coronavirus cases in India and around the world.

Live Blog

Coronavirus Maharashtra Lockdown 2021 Live: Lockdown in Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Parbhani, Osmanabad, Nashik, Nanded, Thane, Jalgaon Live Updates, 2021 Coronavirus Lockdown Live News

Highlights

    08:50 (IST)15 Mar 2021
    2021 Coronavirus Lockdown Live News: Odisha logs 71 new COVID-19 cases; Patnaik sets 'zero infection' target

    Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday set a target of "zero infection" even as the COVID-19 tally in the state mounted to 3,38,192 with 71 fresh cases. In a video message, Patnaik appealed to the people to follow health safety protocols so that the state can achieve the goal and requested them not to be complacent with the daily number of new coronavirus cases remaining below 100. - PTI

    08:49 (IST)15 Mar 2021
    2021 Coronavirus Lockdown Live News: Ireland suspends AstraZeneca vaccine amid blood clot reports

    Irish health officials on Sunday recommended the temporary suspension of the AstraZeneca vaccine after reports of serious blood clotting after inoculations in Norway. Dr Ronan Glynn, Ireland's deputy chief medical officer, said the recommendation was made after Norway's medicines agency reported four cases of blood clotting in adults after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine. - AP

    08:48 (IST)15 Mar 2021
    2021 Coronavirus Lockdown Live News: Mexico's president knocks US over vaccines

    Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador took a dig at the US government Sunday, saying the United States has not helped Mexico with coronavirus vaccines. Lopez Obrador thanked India and Russia, which have each sent small amounts of vaccines, and China, whose firms have promised millions of doses. - AP

