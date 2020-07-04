India records over 22,000 COVID-19 cases in last 24 hrs, total tally tops 6.48 lakh; recovery rate improves to 60.80%

Coronavirus Latest Updates: The number of active cases in country is 2,35,433. (File Photo)

India Coronavirus Cases Latest News Today: With the biggest 24-hour jump of 22,771 coronavirus cases, India’s COVID-19 tally has reached 6,48,315, latest data released by the Union Health Ministry showed on Saturday. The death toll has touched 18,655 with 442 more deaths. However, there’s a silver lining amid the rapidly rising cases as the recovery rate has improved to 60.80 per cent. The total number of people who have recovered from the highly contagious disease stands at 3,94,227. The number of active cases in country is 2,35,433, the ministry added.

This is a developing story.

