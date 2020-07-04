  • MORE MARKET STATS

India records over 22,000 COVID-19 cases in last 24 hrs, total tally tops 6.48 lakh; recovery rate improves to 60.80%

By: |
Updated: Jul 04, 2020 10:30 AM

Coronavirus India News Updates: The total number of people who have recovered from the highly contagious disease stands at 3,94,227, the Union Health Ministry said.

Coronavirus Latest Updates, Covid 19 news, Covid 19 india latest news, coronavirus vaccineCoronavirus Latest Updates: The number of active cases in country is 2,35,433. (File Photo)

India Coronavirus Cases Latest News Today: With the biggest 24-hour jump of 22,771 coronavirus cases, India’s COVID-19 tally has reached 6,48,315, latest data released by the Union Health Ministry showed on Saturday. The death toll has touched 18,655 with 442 more deaths. However, there’s a silver lining amid the rapidly rising cases as the recovery rate has improved to 60.80 per cent. The total number of people who have recovered from the highly contagious disease stands at 3,94,227. The number of active cases in country is 2,35,433, the ministry added.

This is a developing story.

Related News

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. India records over 22000 COVID-19 cases in last 24 hrs total tally tops 6.48 lakh recovery rate improves to 60.80%
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Assam government starts plasma bank; first donor is doctor who recovered from COVID-19
2COVID-19: World Health Organisation urges focus on first wave of coronavirus
3Can India get COVID-19 vaccine in a miracle timeline by August 15? Here’s what to expect