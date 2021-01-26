  • MORE MARKET STATS

India calls for inclusive system for early vaccination of peacekeepers, UN frontline workers

By: |
January 26, 2021 1:05 PM

India's Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador K Nagaraj Naidu, said the Council needs to recognise the sacrifices of our peacekeepers especially in tough mission settings where tours of duty were extended,

India's Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador K Nagaraj Naidu, UN Security Council, India's contribution to UN Peacekeeping missions, ‘Maintenance of international peace and security: Follow-up on the implementation of resolution 2532’., Covid vaccinationAmbassador Naidu stressed that the Council needs to have a human-centric approach to tackle the pandemic.

India, which is among the largest troop contributing countries to UN peacekeeping missions, has called for an ‘inclusive system’ that provides early vaccination of peacekeepers, humanitarian workers and UN frontline workers.

India’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador K Nagaraj Naidu, on Monday noted that despite the numerous challenges to peacekeeping missions due to the pandemic, they have adapted and updated their contingency plans to ensure the safety of their personnel and protect their capacity to continue critical operations, thereby continuing to deliver on their mandates.

Related News

‘The Council also needs to recognise the sacrifices of our peacekeepers especially in tough mission settings where tours of duty were extended,’ he said at the UN Security Council briefing on ‘Maintenance of international peace and security: Follow-up on the implementation of resolution 2532’.

‘We also need to put in place an inclusive system that will provide for early vaccination of our peacekeepers, humanitarian workers and other UN frontline workers and guarantee safe and secure access for humanitarian operations,” Naidu said.

He said the Council, as a priority, must work towards supporting initiatives that guarantee a safe and sustained recovery of economies in conflict situations, ensure speedy and equitable distribution of vaccines and therapeutics among the most-disadvantaged populations in conflict-ridden countries.

“As the world continues to deal with the pandemic, the Council’s initiatives on combating COVID-19 should transcend conflict lines and contribute to global social cohesion,” he said. Naidu stressed that the Council needs to have a human-centric approach to tackle the pandemic. “Lack of funding for emergency relief and the complications created by the pandemic have pushed some of the world’s neediest populations closer to famine conditions,” he said.

He said the donor community and civil society organisations should sustain necessary support and partnership during the crisis. Naidu told the Council meeting that at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, India responded to the Secretary General’s call and upgraded the medical facilities of UN peacekeeping missions in Goma in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Juba in South Sudan.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. India calls for inclusive system for early vaccination of peacekeepers UN frontline workers
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Bharat Biotech’s intranasal Covid-19 vaccine: Why it is crucial in pandemic and what are the challenges?
2Want Pfizer vaccines? Modi govt must make purchase commitment: Pharma giant on India supply
3COVID-19 pandemic may take four to five years to end; uncertainities to remain: Singapore Minister