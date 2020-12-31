India braces for COVID-19 vaccination, dry run in all states, UTs on January 2

The first round of dry runs was conducted between 28-29 December.

Corona Vaccines in India: The Union Health Ministry is leaving no stone unturned to make the COVID-19 vaccination process smooth and this is why a dry run will be held in all states and Union Territories (UTs) on January 2. The development comes as authorities suggest that approval for a vaccine could be given very soon. The Central government is conducting a dry run to test how smoothly these plans can be implemented and also to identify the challenges in doing so.

The government has asked all the states to gear-up for the vaccination process and the proposed dry run will be conducted simultaneously in all state capitals. The activity will be done in at least 3 session sites. States that have districts with poor logistical support or situated in difficult terrain will include them in the dry run, the Union Health Ministry said.

“The dry run will be conducted to check preparedness and operations feasibility. This will assess the implementation of the Co-Win application in the field environment. If there’s any difficulty, a way forward will be planned prior to actual implementation. Most importantly, it will give confidence to various program managers at different levels,” reported news agency PTI.

To review the preparedness, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan chaired a high level meeting. Principal Secretaries (Health) along with health administrators of all the states and Union Territories participated in the meeting through video conferencing. The planning to roll out the COVID-19 vaccine is being done in accordance with Operational Guidelines. These guidelines were issued by the Health Ministry on December 20.

Regarding the dry run, 25 test beneficiaries or healthcare workers will be identified by the Medical Officer at each of the three session sites. The states and UTs will help beneficiaries in creating users on the Co-Win application which will ensure that all the data is uploading in Co-Win.

At least three model session sites in each state have to be prepared for demonstration and all states and UTs have been asked to physically verify all proposed sites. They need to have proper logistical arrangements and other facilities like internet, electricity, etc. at these sites.

It has been also mentioned that each of these sites must have separate entry and exit points with adequate where all IEC material will be displayed and awareness generation activities can be conducted. All states and UTs have been ordered to strictly adhere to all SOPs and protocols.

Meanwhile, around 96,000 vaccinators have been trained for the vaccination process. While 57,000 participants were trained in district level training conducted in 719 districts, around 2,360 participants received training during National Training of Trainers. The most important thing during the dry run will to properly manage any possible adverse events following immunisation.

The first round of dry runs was conducted between 28-29 December. Two districts of four states – Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Assam, and Punjab – had participated in the dry run.