India better placed than others to check Covid resurge: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said India is in a better position as compared to other countries in preventing the resurgence of Covid owing to the steps taken by the Centre in the peak of the pandemic in previous years.

Speaking at a convocation in Chennai, the finance minister said the Centre, along with state governments, executed vaccination at a rapid pace so that by the time Omicron attacked, India could face the challenge.

Pointing out that India is recognised as the pharmacy of the world, she said the country produces medicines that are sought after for both global standards and economic costs.