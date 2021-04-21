  • MORE MARKET STATS

India becomes fastest country to administer 13 cr COVID vaccine doses: Health ministry

April 21, 2021 12:12 PM

India took only 95 days to administer 13 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine, the fastest country to do so, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers

India took only 95 days to administer 13 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine, the fastest country to do so, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday. The US took 101 days to administer 13 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine, while China took 109 days to cross the same number, it said.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has reached 13,01,19,310 with 29,90,197 vaccine doses being given in a span of 24 hours, according to data updated at 7 am. Eight states –Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, West Bengal, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Kerala — 59.33 per cent of the total doses given so far in the country.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated and vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) starting from February 2. The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for those over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified comorbid conditions.

India launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 from April 1. Meanwhile, the government on Monday decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 eligible to be vaccinated from May 1

