Increased COVID-19 risk in asthma patients? Here is what this study suggests

People with asthma or those with diminished lung function are at the same risk to be affected by COVID-19 infection as a non-asthmatic person would.

Coronavirus risk among asthma patients: Apart from what one would believe, patients with asthma are not in the high risk category for contracting the novel Coronavirus. A study conducted by researchers of Rutgers University in New Jersey has found out that asthmatic patients do not have an increased risk for COVID-19 infection or more severe impact when compared to non-asthmatic people, The IE reported. The study has been published in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology.

The report highlighted that people with asthma or those with diminished lung function are at the same risk to be affected by COVID-19 infection as a non-asthmatic person would. The risk factors that accelerate the progression of Coronavirus or make a big impact includes old age and some other certain conditions or comorbidities like heart disease, diabetes, COPD, high blood pressure and diabetes. Citing Reynold A Panettieri Jr, director of the Rutgers Institute for Translational Medicine and Science, who is also the co-author of this study, the report said that the explanation is limited for such cases whether its physiological or due to treatment to manage the inflammation.

Panetteri also highlighted that attention on the effects of Coronavius in people have increased, especially among those who are vulnerable and therefore, asthmatic patients have become hyper-vigilant when it comes to personal hygiene as well as social distancing. According to the report, social distancing has been helping people with asthma by improving their control as being under quarantine has prevented them from exposing themselves to seasonal triggers like allergens or respiratory viruses. Also, people having asthma are also more attentive while taking their medication during the Coronavirus pandemic which is contributing to overall health, said Panetteri.

He further noted that a person is more vulnerable to severe illness caused by Coronavius with age whereas many patients having asthma tend to be younger. He added that some age-adjusted studies can help better in understanding if age is a factor as to why asthma patients are unlikely to be at greater risk for infection.