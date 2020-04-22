Increase in screen time during lockdown! Here are some tips to keep your eyes safe and healthy

Amid the COVID pandemic, eyes are also highly susceptible to various types of infections. (Representational image: Getty)

By Dr Mahipal Singh Sachdev

Proper eye care should become a priority during monsoons to help protect from other infections like conjunctivitis, stye, dry eyes and corneal ulcers which can cause permanent blindness.

Amid the COVID pandemic, eyes are also highly susceptible to various types of infections, and hence social distancing and prioritizing the personal hygiene quotient can assist in preventing any type of infections (corona virus do not have proven incidences of spread through eyes, yet precautions are necessary). The following tips will help you to keep your eyes as healthy as possible.

Avoid Hand to Eye-contact- Washing hands and avoiding eye contacts will help in preventing any infectious disease. Avoid rubbing eyes as our fingers are mostly covered by germs that can easily transmit the germs. Always wash your eyes with cold water whenever returning from outside. Avoid rubbing them which can lead to dry eyes and may aggravate itching.

Use spectacles instead of lens – It is important to keep your eyewear clean during this pandemic. If using pouch or cloth to clean them, please clean them frequently to avoid fungal growth. Never share your glasses with anyone and properly clean them before or after the usage. It is advised to wear spectacles instead of contact lenses in this situation, though there is no proof or evidence, but spectacles provide an extra layer of protection.

Elderly and co morbid patients need to be careful – With low immunity, elderly are highly susceptible to catch any infection early, it is advised for the elderly and patients with any chronic ailments especially hypertension, and diabetes to maintain healthy eye hygiene. Diabetics are also advised to regularly monitor their blood sugar levels and blood pressure levels, as it may lead to increased intraocular pressure (IOP) which may cause vision problems permanently. A little extra care can prevent serious eye ailments, especially for the patients with diabetes.

Eat a healthy nutritious diet – Having a balanced diet is good for the overall health as well. Consuming the required nutrients (Daily nutrition Value DNV) through food is always best and includes eye healthy foods as well.

Keep medicine stocks handy – In order to avoid any shortage of critical medications especially for patients of glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy or any other serious eye ailments, during this lockdown situation, it is advised to keep eye drops and other medications in stock, but do not go for panic buying and pie up stocks.

(The author is Director, Centre For Sight. Views expressed are personal.)