‘Incidence of preeclampsia during pregnancy is declining in metros’

Pre-eclampsia, a potentially dangerous complication, is characterised by high blood pressure during pregnancy. According to Dr Preety Agarwal, Medical Director for Gynecology and Obstetrics, the status of preeclampsia as well as eclampsia is improving especially in urban parts of the country.

“The status is definitely improving as a lot of prevention measures are being taken…a lot of things have come up and it helps in detecting patients who might be at risk of developing this condition. The incidence at least in the metros is definitely getting less. Also, in non-metro regions, there are now medicines available to help whenever somebody is at high risk…on the basis of their strain or blood pressure…especially in early pregnancy. So, that has been helpful,” Dr. Agarwal told Financial Express.com.

Pre-eclampsia usually begins after 20 weeks of pregnancy in a woman whose blood pressure had been normal. It can lead to serious, even fatal, complications for both mother and baby. According to doctors, there may be no symptoms in some cases.

It can become dangerous the persistent symptoms of high blood pressure and excess protein in the urine during pregnancy is followed by seizures, a condition known as eclampsia.

On Wednesday, Motherhood Hospitals announced the launch of its single specialty hospital in Gurugram. During the launch, Dr. Agarwal told Financial Express.com that there has been a paradigm shift, especially in women’s health and there is a much-needed focus on preventive healthcare.

“For adolescents, cervical cancer vaccines are a must. Educating them about their menstrual cycle and sex education is important. Before planning pregnancy, women should get basic health check-ups done. Checking fertility status is also important. Prioritising health during pregnancy and not over-exerting physically is important. Once you reach the peri-menopausal stage, it is very important to exercise, consume a protein-rich diet and understand the changes in your body. Once a year, everyone should get their blood work done. Women should also get mammograms with ultrasound…get a pap-smear done,” Dr. Agarwal told Financial Express.com.