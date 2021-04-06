  • MORE MARKET STATS

In view of rising COVID cases, Delhi government considering proposal to impose night curfew: Sources

April 6, 2021 8:48 AM

A proposal to impose night curfew in the national capital is being considered by the Delhi government in view of rising coronavirus cases, official sources said on Monday.

covid 19 cases in delhiAs per the Delhi government health bulletin on Monday, a total of 3,548 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 15 deaths were reported within the last 24 hours. (Photo source: IE)

“A proposal for imposing night curfew is under consideration. The details are being discussed, including the time period of the curfew which could be from 10 pm to 5 am,” a senior government official said.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on Friday said that Delhi was undergoing the fourth wave of COVID-19 but a lockdown was not being considered yet.

“As per the current situation, we are not considering imposing a lockdown. We are closely monitoring the situation and such a decision will only be taken after due public consultation,” the chief minister had said in a press briefing.

As per the Delhi government health bulletin on Monday, a total of 3,548 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 15 deaths were reported within the last 24 hours.

