  • MORE MARKET STATS

In PM Modi’s new action plan, focus on digital health cards, medical infrastructure

By: |
Updated: Feb 23, 2021 12:04 PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the fact that this year's budgetary allocation for the health sector was at an unprecedented scale.

health, india health, narendra modi, narendra modi news, modi latest, health budeget, india health, India hospitalsWhile addressing the webinar, PM Modi said that it's time that Indians start looking at the concept of wellness. (Photo: Indian Express)

Prevention is better than cure – Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed this age-old saying during his keynote address at a health ministry webinar on Tuesday. While he lauded the increase in the budgetary allocation for the health sector this year, PM Modi also said that the robust performance of India’s medical professionals and the health experts during the tough times of coronavirus pandemic is being hailed across the world. On a new approach by his government, PM Modi said that the time is ripe for people to pay attention to wellness rather than last-minute treatment. He said that this integrated policy is the need of the hour. As part of the plan, the Centre is going to focus on digital health card for every Indian.

For the uninitiated, the digital health mission was launched by the Centre in 2020. There are some cities that have been chosen as part of the pilot project. FE Online spoke to various doctors as well as data privacy experts to get a sense of the digital health card. Almost everyone sounded positive about the project and said that the coronavirus pandemic has only increased the need for such a facility now.

Related News

During his speech, PM Modi gave a 4-point action plan for healthy India. They included:

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. In PM Modi’s new action plan focus on digital health cards medical infrastructure
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Covid-19: Travellers from these 5 states to undergo testing on arrival in Uttarakhand
2COVID-19: India records 10,584 new cases
3US tops 500,000 coronavirus deaths, matching the toll of 3 wars