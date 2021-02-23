In PM Modi’s new action plan, focus on digital health cards, medical infrastructure

While addressing the webinar, PM Modi said that it's time that Indians start looking at the concept of wellness. (Photo: Indian Express)

Prevention is better than cure – Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed this age-old saying during his keynote address at a health ministry webinar on Tuesday. While he lauded the increase in the budgetary allocation for the health sector this year, PM Modi also said that the robust performance of India’s medical professionals and the health experts during the tough times of coronavirus pandemic is being hailed across the world. On a new approach by his government, PM Modi said that the time is ripe for people to pay attention to wellness rather than last-minute treatment. He said that this integrated policy is the need of the hour. As part of the plan, the Centre is going to focus on digital health card for every Indian.

For the uninitiated, the digital health mission was launched by the Centre in 2020. There are some cities that have been chosen as part of the pilot project. FE Online spoke to various doctors as well as data privacy experts to get a sense of the digital health card. Almost everyone sounded positive about the project and said that the coronavirus pandemic has only increased the need for such a facility now.

During his speech, PM Modi gave a 4-point action plan for healthy India. They included: