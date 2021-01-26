In Mumbai, govt hospitals see handful surgeries as maximum operation theatres remain shut, here’s why

Despite Covid case dip, people with other ailments are being refused the treatment. (Representative Image)

Operation theatres (OT) in the government hospitals in Mumbai continue to remain unoperational and now the impact can be seen as routine surgeries are affected. According to a report by The Indian Express, OTs are under repair in many government hospitals and this has been put on hold since last March. The operations were halted when nationwide lockdown was announced across the country. The report said that Covid-19 caseload has come down to 400 cases in a day which was earlier 500 a day. Despite this dip, people with other ailments are being refused the treatment. Citing people, the report said that private hospitals are unaffordable for many and government hospitals are directing people to others due to absence of functioning OT.

A 24-year old patient Sufiyan was forcefully admitted by his brother at Nair hospital in Mumbai as they could not afford treatment at a private hospital. Despite needing an emergency surgery, Sufiyan had to wait a day for surgery because formulation COVID-19 trauma ward affected the number of surgeries being conducted.

Similarly in Rajawadi hospital, only one of the two OTs is functional and the other one has been shut for a year now. This has reduced the number of surgeries performed to six in a day instead of the usual number of 10 to 12 before the pandemic hit the city. Even the main OT started functioning not two months ago and operations are being done on patients related to gynaecology and accidents. The other OT which is there for orthopaedics cases is under repairs as being shut for several months led to the operation equipment having damage due to fungal growth.

Govandi hospital is referring patients needing surgery to Rajawadi hospital, according to the report. Since Babasaheb Ambedkar Kandivali Shatabdi hospital was also converted to a dedicated Covid-19 hospital, patients needing surgery are being referred to other hospitals.