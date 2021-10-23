In India’s 100 crore jab success, Delhi becomes first city to administer 2-crore Covid vaccine doses

It is pertinent to note that the country recently achieved the milestone of administering 100 crore doses of Coronavirus vaccine since the beginning of the Coronavirus vaccine drive at the beginning of this year.

National capital Delhi is the only city in the country to have achieved the milestone of administering 2 crore doses of Coronavirus vaccines. Delhi achieved the milestone of 2 crore doses of Coronavirus vaccines today and has clocked the figure of two crore and 41 thousand vaccine doses. It was earlier reported that the city is short of 2 crore doses of Coronavirus vaccines by a small number and by administering over 70000 doses today, the national capital breached the 2 crore target and become the first city in the country to do so.

Among other major cities which are trailing the national capital are Mumbai which has administered about 1.43 crore doses, Pune(1.18 crore), Bangalore Urban (19 lakh), Thiruvananathpuram (40 lakh), among others.

It is worth pointing out that out of the total 2 crore doses administered in the city, about 1.28 crore doses were the first dose whereas seventy one thousand doses were the second dose. The Coronavirus vaccination in the national capital is undergoing at a total of 1375 government sites and 169 private centres in the city. While the North-West Delhi district administered a total of 23.95 lakh doses(highest), the North-East Delhi district could only administer 12.54 lakh of Coronavirus vaccine doses. Other districts that have contributed immensely to the 2-crore mark are South-West Delhi that administered 23.14 lakh doses, West Delhi that inoculated 21.39 lakh doses among others.

It is pertinent to note that the country recently achieved the milestone of administering 100 crore doses of Coronavirus vaccine since the beginning of the Coronavirus vaccine drive at the beginning of this year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of the momentous achievement termed the moment historic and credit it to the resilience of 135 crore Indians. Despite the 100 crore vaccine doses, the challenges before the Indian Coronavirus vaccination drive remain abound in the form of compliance among people, declining momentum of average vaccination per day and a large share of population which remains completely unvaccinated.