In good health: Healthcare in the new normal

Given the current scenario and with the third wave of Covid looming, organisations have been increasingly on the lookout for digital healthcare solutions to support their employees and families.

Apollo 24|7—the digital arm of the Apollo Hospitals Group—and Microsoft India have joined hands to launch an enterprise solution that can be utilised by organisations to provide their employees access to a holistic health and wellness solution within the Microsoft Teams work suite. The enterprise solution enables a user to consult an Apollo doctor within 15 minutes of requesting for a consult; order medicines from the wide network of Apollo Pharmacies; and request for sample collection from home for prescribed diagnostic tests within Microsoft Teams itself.

Prior to the launch, the Enterprise Solution—as integrated by Apollo 24|7— was tested in a pilot programme for Microsoft India employees for a period of three months. As part of the pilot programme, 5000 Microsoft employees were given access to this platform and over 50% of them chose to take virtual consultations with an Apollo doctor during April–June.

Given the current scenario and with the third wave of Covid looming, organisations have been increasingly on the lookout for digital healthcare solutions to support their employees and families. Now, with the deep integration of Apollo 24|7 with Microsoft Teams, a user has access to medical teleconsultation, vaccine booking, pharmacy, diagnostic tests, electronic health records, and wellness programmes with just a click of the button. “Healthcare is evolving to meet the immediate and future demands during the global health crisis. With the advancements in technology, people across the globe are embracing digital healthcare solutions. Apollo 24|7 has been developed to provide access to quality care to everyone. We are excited to partner with Microsoft during this pandemic to support organisations for employee wellbeing,” said Madhu Aravind, CTO, Apollo 24|7.

Talking about the association, Microsoft’s executive director, Strategic Growth, Meetul Patel said, “In today’s hybrid work environment, organisations are increasingly looking to make access to wellness resources easier for their employees. Our partnership with Apollo has helped bring this access right into the flow-of-work by making resources easy to access from within Microsoft Teams which serves in so many ways as the “Office” in the emerging work environment.”