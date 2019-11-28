Importance of Prenatal Care: Medicines to avoid during pregnancy

Apart from a few infamous drugs, there are prescribed medications too that pregnant woman must avoid.

By Amit Sharma

Pregnancy is as delicate as the first touch of any newborn and it becomes a mother’s responsibility to be aware of what is suitable for her child from the day, she receives the news. While pregnant, a woman must keep a check on what is she feeding her fetus with, even if it were medicine. While some medicines are considered safe during pregnancy, others could be so hazardous that they may result in miscarriages.

The reason why expecting mothers are asked to avoid nicotine or alcohol or any illegal drug intake is that they can pass toxic chemicals from a woman’s body to the fetus. The risk is so high that it may cause preterm birth or in some cases, even sudden infant death syndrome. Yet, around 1 out of 20 pregnant women use illegal drugs during pregnancy.

Apart from these infamous drugs, there are other prescribed medication too that pregnant woman must avoid. As prompted, before recommending any drug, your doctor or maternity specialist must take a gander at whether the danger of taking that medication is higher than the danger of not treating your disease.

If you or your child would confront more regrettable issues without treatment, at that point your doctor or midwife ought to provide medication or prescribe an over the counter one. The person in question should likewise see which prescription to give you.

Prenatal Care: Use of Bath Salts

There is a noticeable trend of using bath salts during pregnancy as a form of self-care. Sometimes after-effects are inadequately comprehended, and that may lead to:

hypoxia

stillbirth

abruptio placentae

or maybe abnormalities since bath salts belong to a category of designer drugs produced using an assortment of amphetamine-like substances.

Prenatal Care: Caffeine Intake

Another component to consider is the measure of caffeine in a day.

Taking caffeine in limited quantities, for example, 1 mug of espresso/day has no recorded hazard to the baby. However, a few specialists recommend that taking in more than 7 cups of espresso/day builds:

danger of stillbirths

preterm conveyances

low birth weight, and

unconstrained premature births.

While decaffeinated drinks hypothetically present little hazard to the fetus. Aspartame, another ingredient, is a sugar substitute which has a high toxic level posing threat to the intellectual disability of the child.

Prenatal Care: Coping with depression during pregnancy

About 7 to 23% of pregnant women suffer from perinatal depression because the body keeps changing. The whole new experience of hosting a living being inside one’s womb could be challenging, doctors may suggest antidepressants as a resort. However, pregnant women who are taking antidepressants ought to be informed about the side effects at each prenatal visit, and fetal testing ought to be conducted.

Note that the tests may incorporate an assessment of the fetus during the second trimester or echocardiography to assess the baby’s heart as paroxetine seems to expand the danger of inborn cardiovascular inconsistencies.

Choices involving the consumption of drugs can be especially testing, as pregnancy can affect a woman’s psychological and physical wellbeing. Medicinal services experts need dependable and forward-thinking data about therapeutics in pregnancy, with the goal that they can offer women with great guidance to help them in settling on educated decisions. By being over-thoughtful, one may be denied of important medication assuming to have side-effects and by being unaware may cause danger to the baby due to medication expose.

(The columnist is Founder and CEO at eExpedise Healthcare. Views expressed are the author’s own.)