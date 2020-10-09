IMA slams Health Ministry over ayurvedic recommendations for coronavirus pandemic

In India, nearly 70 lakh people have been infected by COVID-19 disease. (Reuters photo)

Less than 48 hours after the Narendra Modi government announced the ayurvedic recommendations for treating the asymptomatic patients of COVID-19 infection, the Indian Medical Association has launched a scathing attack seeking scientific proofs behind such protocol. The latest guidelines were based on the extensive use of various kinds of herbs and other traditional methods. However, so far, there has been no concrete study for the efficacy of the same.

In a point-by-point rebuttal of such herbal cure, the IMA posed tough questions for Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan. The autonomous body has demanded the health ministry to come clean on the latest guidelines.

In a tersely worded statement, the IMA said that it would want to know whether the health minister and his officials would participate in independent research over the herbal recommendations. Will the minister volunteer for the study, the IMA asked.

The association further asked whether the minister has informed his cabinet colleagues about the new ayurvedic guidelines and the latest coronavirus treatment. In the new set of recommendations issued by the Modi government earlier this week, the health ministry haad advised asymptomatic patients that they can ‘manage’ COVID-19 infection with the consumption of Ashwagandha and other traditional formulations such as Pippali and Guduchi among others.

Seeking science-based proofs regarding such ayurvedic protocols, the IMA said that the Union Health Minister must answer the relevant querries or it would be seen as ‘fraud’. The nodal body said that the ayurvedic medicines are more like placebos, which don’t have any proven qualities. The IMA said without talking about any research behind such recommendations, the health minister is misleading the citizens of the country.

Hailed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter, the ayurvedic guidelines are seen by the government as a step towards building immunity in masses. Though there have been several promises, the fact of the matter is that so far, there is no cure for coronavirus. In India, nearly 70 lakh people have been infected by COVID-19 disease. Over one lakh people have lost their battle against the deadly virus. Medical practitioners and scientists have repeatedly said that masks and regular washing of hands are the only way to fight the pandemic. However, there has been a sharp rise in immunity-booster products such as chyavanprash, giloy-based formulations.