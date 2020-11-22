IMA on warpath after Modi govt allows Ayurveda doctors to perform surgeries, calls move ‘corrupting’

CCIM in its gazette notification allowed Ayurvedic PG pass outs to receive formal training in procedures like orthopaedic, general surgery, ENT etc. (Representative Image, IE)

The Central Council of Indian Medicine’s (CCIM) recent move to allow Post Graduate degree holders of Indian medicine like Ayurveda to perform a variety of surgical procedures has been condemned by the Indian Medical Association (IMA). The association found this move as a ‘corrupting’ modern medicine and ‘poaching through back door means’ by other disciplines.

The association through a press release has asked the members of Modern medicine to refrain from teaching its disciples to students of other systems. The release undersigned by Dr Rajan Sharma, National President of IMA said, that it will take all measures to resist mixing of systems. Asking Indian medicine to grow on its own strength and purity, IMA said it has no objection if the council developed its own dedicated disciplines without mixing Modern Medicine Surgical Disciplines.

“IMA draws the Lakshman Rekha that they can cross at their peril. The Council has the dubious reputation to prescribing modern medicine textbooks to its students. IMA exhorts the Council to develop their own surgical disciplines from their own ancient textbooks and not claim the surgical disciples of Modern Medicine as its own.” the IMA said. It further demanded that the government should not position any modern medicine doctor in Indian Medicine colleges.

#IMA unequivocally condemns uncivil ways of the Central Council of Indian Medicine to arrogate itself to vivisect Modern Medicine and empower its practitioners with undeserving areas of practice.@PMOIndia @drharshvardhan pic.twitter.com/NvQhEpkKNk — Indian Medical Association (@IMAIndiaOrg) November 21, 2020

CCIM in its gazette notification allowed Ayurvedic PG pass outs to receive formal training in procedures like orthopaedic, general surgery, ENT, ophthalmology and dental procedures. Indian Medicine Central Council (PG Ayurveda Education) Regulations, 2016, was recently amended to allow PG students of Ayurveda train in two streams of surgery and get titles of MS (Ayurveda) shalakya tantra (disease of eye, ear, nose, throat, head and orthodontistry) and MS (Ayurveda) shalya tantra general surgery.