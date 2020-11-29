  • MORE MARKET STATS

IMA offers govt services of its members in COVID-19 inoculation programme

By: |
November 29, 2020 8:53 PM

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has offered the services of its over three lakh members in the COVID-19 inoculation programme of the government, once a vaccine is available, and appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to effectively use its trained manpower for this noble cause.

"So far, 4,93,228 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the state. The recovery rate stands at 94.09 per cent." Prasad said.Most of the members have a small team of nurses for their professional practice while a large number of small and medium hospitals and nursing homes in sub-district towns are run by IMA members.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has offered the services of its over three lakh members in the COVID-19 inoculation programme of the government, once a vaccine is available, and appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to effectively use its trained manpower for this noble cause. In a letter to the prime minister on Sunday, the IMA said all its members will offer their services voluntarily and free of charge.

The vaccines will have to be provided according to cold chain conditions along with disposables. This will be a force amplifier for the vaccination programme and substantially increase the number of outlets available for people, the doctor’s body said. “The IMA members have throughout remained engaged in treating COVID-19 patients all over the country as frontline warriors without caring for their own safety and the interest of their families and are now coming forward to humbly urge to your goodself for taking its services for administering the COVID- 19 vaccine all over the country,” it said.

Related News

“The IMA offers the services of more than 3 lakhs of its members who are qualified modern medicine doctors, in the COVID- 19 vaccination programme of the Government,” the letter stated. Asserting that the IMA has 1,750 branches spread over all the districts of the country, the doctors’ body said an effective top-down command and control is in place with 28 state branches.

Most of the members have a small team of nurses for their professional practice while a large number of small and medium hospitals and nursing homes in sub-district towns are run by IMA members. Such practitioners are available even in remote, hilly districts. Moreover many of them have taken part in the pulse polio vaccination drive and many such government welfare programs as well, it said.

“The IMA will work with the government with full zeal and strength at all levels to implement the programme on a war footing so as to reach each and every citizen of the country at the earliest. “We hereby appeal to your good self and the government, to effectively utilise this trained technical manpower of the IMA in this noble cause thereby serving the entire community in the country in line with our culture and ethos of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,” the letter said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. IMA offers govt services of its members in COVID-19 inoculation programme
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Serum Institute rejects charges levelled by vaccine trial participant, threatens to seek damages
2Kerala’s COVID-19 caseload almost touches 6 lakh mark; 5,643 new additions
3PM Modi to interact with 3 teams involved in developing COVID vaccine