Illegible handwriting of doctors: Lucknow hospital asks docs to write prescriptions in capital letters

The move comes after patients and pharmacist complained that they faced difficulties in procuring medicines due to illegible handwriting of the doctors. (Representational image)

Doctors at the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) have been asked to write prescriptions in capital letters to make it legible for patients. The move comes after patients and pharmacist complained that they faced difficulties in procuring medicines due to illegible handwriting of the doctors.

“There were complains from patients, pharmacists and chemists that they did not recognise the hand-writing of doctors due to which they had to face difficulties. “Keeping this in mind, the KGMU medical superintendent BK Ojha has issued a circular to all heads of departments and doctors to write medicines and investigations on the prescriptions in capital letters,” KGMU spokesman Dr Sudhir Singh told PTI.

Also read: Sleep Well! Poor quality sleep increases risk of Alzheimer’s disease



The KGMU has made it mandatory for doctors to write prescriptions in capital letters. It will help patients in getting medicines easily, he said. While some doctors have started writing in capital letters, all of them will start doing so soon, he added. Incharge of KGMU Trauma Centre, Dr Sandeep Tiwari said the Centre used to issue guidelines in this regard from time to time and doctors follow them. “Resident doctors of the university has also been apprised about this circular and it will be followed in letter and spirit,” Dr Tiwari added.