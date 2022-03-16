IIT Kanpur ties up with CII to set up risk surveillance centre for Covid-19 & other infectious diseases

The IIT-CII Centre would work on mathematical forecast models based on health data that would help minimise the impact of infectious diseases.

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur have collaborated to launch IIT Kanpur – CII Risk Surveillance Centre to monitor and control the spread of Covid-19 and other such infections in the future.

IIT Kanpur director Abhay Karandikar said better risk surveillance was the reason behind effective handling of the pandemic in other parts of the world.

The IIT-CII Centre would work on mathematical forecast models based on health data that would help minimise the impact of infectious diseases. It would assist in understanding the transmission of infections and identify risk factors involved.

The CII Foundation will implement the project with support from Jubilant FoodWorks, Jubilant Foundation, DCM Shriram Foundation, National Engineering Industries and CESC. Hari S Bhartia, chairman, CII Task Force on Risk Surveillance, and co-chairman and managing director, Jubilant Pharmova, said the virus did not recognise borders so sharing data at every level and from every corner was required to be better prepared for endemics and pandemics.

Randeep Guleria, chairman, CII public health council, and director, AIIMS Delhi, said prediction models were needed so that timely action could be taken. Suchitra Ella, deputy chairman, CII Southern Region, and joint MD, Bharat Biotech, said collaborations with institutions and public health foundations across regions and countries would strengthen the ability to predict, monitor and manage infectious diseases. Vaccine research and product development are highly dependent on information about the disease and its spread, Ella said.