IIT Kanpur steps up COVID-19 response! Company incubated at IIT-K to launch series of disinfectant chambers

The chamber will be fully equipped with technology as it will measure the temperature of an individual before entry.

COVID-19: IIT Kanpur has stepped up its COVID-19 response in areas that see considerable crowd! A company that was incubated in IIT-K has geared up to release a set of disinfectant chambers that will protect people at public places from catching the Coronavirus infection, news agency PTI has reported quoting the director of the institute. The proposed ‘intelligent disinfecting chamber is one of the first products from the institute undergoing rigorous testing, PTI quoted IIT-Kanpur Director Abhay Karandikar as saying.

The company which is launching the next series of Coronavirus disinfectant is CuproHealthtech, added the PTI report quoting Dr. Nikhil Aggarwal who is the CEO at IIT Kanpur incubator. CuproHealthTech is a health technology firm based in Hyderabad. The company has been incubated at a technology incubator of IIT-Kanpur– Foundation for Innovation and Research in Science & Technology (FIRST).

The chambers mode of working will be based on spraying disinfectant on people who get inside it to sanitise them. The chamber will be fully equipped with technology as it will measure the temperature of an individual before entry. The disinfectant chambers will also be fitted with an artificial intelligence-enabled camera that will record an individual’s face will enter into the chamber to get disinfected. IIT Director has said the chambers will disinfect people from their head to toe in an automated way, without needing any human intervention.

PTI quoted IIT Director Abhay Karandikar as saying that people’s belongings may also pose a massive challenge as infections can spread by touching them. The use of masks and hand sanitisers will limit the spread but it can’t be totally effective.

Meanwhile, as per a report in The Indian Express, ventilators developed by Nocca Robotics–another company incubated at the IIT-Kanpur will be manufactured at a large scale by a Defence public sector undertaking Bharat Dynamics Ltd. BDL, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kanpur’s FIRST and Nocca Robotics Private Limited (NRPL) have signed a memorandum of understanding to bring about mass production of ventilators to assist in the fight against the Coronavirus.