IIT-Kanpur develops Coronavirus COVID 19 killer reusable N95, N99 masks! Read features

IIT-Kanpur, with the help of the central government, has designed reusable N95 and N99 masks which can kill coronavirus COVID-19! India is in the middle of a war against the deadly coronavirus and support is coming from all corners of the society, said Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) – Kanpur along with the help of the Department of Science and Technology (DST) is working on a new advanced reusable N95 and N99 mask which will only bolster India’s fight to check the Coronavirus pandemic in the country!

Key features of IIT-Kanpur’s reusable N95 and N99 masks

IIT-Kanpur’s advanced N95 and N99 masks have three filters.

The reusable masks produced by IIT-Kanpur also have a supporting layer. This supporting layer can kill coronavirus, the Union Health Minister tweeted.

IIT-Kanpur’s advanced N95 and N99 masks will kill the COVID-19 virus as soon as it enters the mask filter.

IIT-Kanpur’s advanced N95 and N99 masks are also equipped to eliminate the secondary source of contamination.

The schematic diagram of the IIT-Kanpur’s advanced N95 and N99 masks show that these have a Nonwoven filter, a Coarse filter, a Nanofiber filter, and a supporting layer.

IIT Kanpur has received assistance from DST’s Nano Mission. DST was set up by the government of India with an aim to promote new areas, policies, and programmes related to science and technology and innovation.

The Union Ministry of Health has issued guidelines on how to use masks during coronavirus COVID 19 outbreak

1. You need to unfold the pleats of the mask; You need to make sure that they are facing down.

2. You need to place the mask over your nose, mouth, and chin and ensure that there are no gaps on either side of the mask, adjust to fit.

3. You need to avoid touching the mask while using it.

4. You should not touch the potentially contaminated outer surface of the mask while removing it.

5. You should not leave the mask hanging from the neck.

6. You should clean your hands with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand rub disinfectant after removing the mask.