IIT Delhi develops anti-infection fabric to curb Hospital Acquired Infections

A student startup based at IIT Delhi has developed an infection-proof fabric in order to curb the cases of Hospital Acquired Infections (HAI). The development of the fabric comes at a time when the world is facing the onslaught of ultra contagious Coronavirus. However, the research work by the startup had been on for more than a year to produce an affordable, textile technology which converts normal cotton fabric into infection proof fabric, PTI reported.

We treat rolls of cotton with the developed chemicals under a particular set of conditions, Samrat Mukhopadhyay, professor at the Department of Textile and Fibre Engineering told PTI. He also said that after the cotton fabric has undergone the chemical process, it develops anti-microbial characteristics.

The fabric can be stitched into various articles used in the hospital like bedsheets, uniform for patients and nurses and even curtains, Mukhopadhyay said. He also added that what makes the fabric interesting is its anti-microbial functions which don’t get lost even after multiple wash. The fabric is already being used by India’s ace medical institute AIIMS Delhi on a pilot basis and after which the supply of the fabric can be upgraded to large scale.

Hospital Acquired infections (HAI) are a huge problem in countries like India which have tropical climate conditions which are conducive for large scale spread of the infections, said Yatee Gupta, a team member of Febiosys Fabri, the startup which produced the fabric. Gupta also said that awareness about HAI is very less in the country despite people coming in the grip of different infections during their stay in the hospital.

Gupta further said that people take note of (HAI) only when the infections have taken large shape just like the pandemic of Coronavirus. Apart from AIIMS, trials are also being conducted in other Delhi-NCR hospitals. The start-up is also in talks with some of the biggest private chain hospital companies.