ICMR says no to use of Hydroxycholoroquine, Ivermectin for Covid

Remdesivir has been suggested for moderate Covid-19 cases and Tocilizumab continue to be on the list for severe Covid cases and within 24-48 hours of the onset of the severe disease or ICU admission.

The Indian Council of Medical Research’s (ICMR) Covid-19 Task Force Joint Monitoring Group has stopped the usage of Hydroxycholoroquine and Ivermectin for treating Covid-19 patients in the country. Global health experts have been warning against the use of these drugs to treat Covid-19, as there was no evidence of its therapeutic effect against Covid-19.

As per the new guidelines, treatment for patients with moderate disease with SpO2 level 92-93% and breathlessness has to be with anti-inflammatory and anticoagulation drugs. Remdesivir is to be considered only in patients with moderate to severe disease requiring supplemental oxygen and with no renal or hepatic dysfunction. It is not be used in patients who are not on oxygen support in home settings.

For the severe infection with SpO2 level less than 90%, the treatment as per the guidelines is anticoagulation drugs and anti-inflammatory or immunomodulatory therapy. Tocilizumab is to be considered if there was no improvement despite use of steroids and severe disease. It is to given to the patient within 24 to 48 hours of onset of severe disease or ICU admission.