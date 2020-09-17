ICMR launches online course on prescription practices for medical graduates

All interested graduates who want to complete the course will also have to undergo a basic test which will test their elementary and prior knowledge before enrolling them in the course. (Representative image)

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has launched a new online course for fresh Indian Medical graduates (pursuing or completed internship) to improve their prescription practices. The course which will be run under the guidance of the National Institute of Epidemiology (NIE) was launched on the occasion of the Patient Safety Day on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion of the launch of the course, ICMR Director General Professor Balram Bhargava said that the ICMR was committed to ensure that the country’s young doctors and physicians are at par with their international counterparts when it comes to the medical care practices. He also said that the ICMR will spare no efforts in ensuring that the newly launched online course turns out to be effective for the medical graduates of the country.

Highlighting the need to rectify the deficiencies in the prescription practices, Dr. V P Kamboj, Chairman-Technical Advisory Group (TAG), ICMR, said that the need and importance of introducing a new course was felt by the ICMR and the medical fraternity at large. He also said that active feedback and consultation was conducted with the medical fraternity from across the country before the course was designed by the TAG.

Explaining the layout of the online course, Dr. Nilima Kshirsagar, lead expert, TAG, said that the course deals with various aspects of Dos and Don’ts that the medical professionals should keep in mind while prescribing medicines to the patients. She also said that the length and breadth of the course will range from guidelines on administering the drugs to communicating with the patients. According to the press release issued by the ICMR, the course will consist of about 40 video lectures of 20 minutes each which are to be attended online within a span of three months by all the fresh medical graduates. All interested graduates who want to complete the course will also have to undergo a basic test which will test their elementary and prior knowledge before enrolling them in the course.