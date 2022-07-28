ICMR invites EoIs for developing monkeypox vaccine

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Wednesday invited expressions of interest (EoIs) from vaccine makers for developing indigenous vaccines and diagnostic kits for monkeypox in the public-private-partnership mode.

Earlier in the day, ICMR’s National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, isolated the monkeypox virus strain from the samples of an infected patient. The genomic sequence of the strain has a 99.85% match with the West African strains circulating globally, the ICMR said.

The development comes amid India reporting four cases of monkeypox — three from Kerala and one from Delhi — so far.

“The National Institute of Virology has successfully isolated monkeypox virus strain from the samples of infected Indian patients which may help in the development of diagnostic kits and also vaccines in future,” Dr Pragya Yadav, a senior scientist at NIV, said.

A 21-day isolation, wearing masks, following hand hygiene, keeping lesions fully covered and waiting for those to fully heal are among the guidelines by the Centre for patients and their contacts.

