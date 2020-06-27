IAS officer in AP CM’s office tests positive for COVID-19

The regular meeting of bureaucrats in the CMO did not take place as one Secretary contracted the virus and the Principal Secretary was away.
An IAS officer in the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister’s Office tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday. Though “asymptomatic”, the bureaucrat tested positive for the virus,sources said. It was one of the secretaries in the chief minister’s office who tested positive for COVID-19, they said. The regular meeting of bureaucrats in the CMO did not take place as one Secretary contracted the virus and the Principal Secretary was away, sources added.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.