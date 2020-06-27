  • MORE MARKET STATS

IAS officer in AP CM’s office tests positive for COVID-19

By: |
Published: June 27, 2020 7:48 PM

The regular meeting of bureaucrats in the CMO did not take place as one Secretary contracted the virus and the Principal Secretary was away.

It was one of the secretaries in the chief minister’s office who tested positive for COVID-19.

An IAS officer in the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister’s Office tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday. Though “asymptomatic”, the bureaucrat tested positive for the virus,sources said. It was one of the secretaries in the chief minister’s office who tested positive for COVID-19, they said. The regular meeting of bureaucrats in the CMO did not take place as one Secretary contracted the virus and the Principal Secretary was away, sources added.

Related News

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. IAS officer in AP CM’s office tests positive for COVID-19
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Coronavirus Noida Latest Update: COVID-19 cases cross 2,000-mark in Gautam Buddh Nagar
2Delhi: Amit Shah, Arvind Kejriwal visit biggest COVID care center with 10,000 bed capacity
3COVID-19: Tamil Nadu conducted over 10.42 lakh tests, says Health secretary