Telangana, Hyderabad lockdown, Andhra Pradesh coronavirus update: State government to decide over complete lockdown in Hyderabad

Telangana Hyderabad lockdown news, Andhra Pradesh coronavirus cases: As per the rules, no shops can remain open beyond 9.30 pm and no movement of people is allowed after between 10 pm to 5 am (Reuters image)

Telangana Hyderabad lockdown news, Andhra Pradesh coronavirus cases: Telangana Chief Minister KCR has called for cabinet discussion to decide whether to impose a total lockdown in the state capital Hyderabad or not. The KCR-led Telangana government has already extended restrictions in the state till July 31. This has come after Telangana has recorded a daily rise of 945 coronavirus cases and seven COVID19 related deaths in the state. Out of the state’s total COVID-19 tally, Hyderabad has recorded 869 cases. The total coronavirus cases in Telangana are 16,339 and the death toll stood at 260.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh has recorded 657 fresh COVID-19 cases and 6 deaths in the last 24 hours. This has taken the total number of Coronavirus cases to 15,252 and the state’s death toll stood at 193. So far, there are 8,071 active cases of the coronavirus infection State Health Department was quoted as saying by ANI.

Following the Centre’s guidelines for Unlock Phase 2.0, the Telangana government has announced an extension of restrictions in the state till July 31. The state government’s order consists of relaxations in the line of the Ministry of Home Affairs’ Unlock 2.0 guidelines. As per the state government’s guidelines, no shops in the state are allowed to open in the state beyond 9.30 pm. Apart from this, people’s movement has been prohibited between 10 pm to 5 am.

However, the call for enforcing a complete lockdown in Hyderabad has been growing. The Nizams family in Telangana has written a letter to authorities requesting the authorities to enforce a complete lockdown to check the coronavirus spread and break the chain of COVID19 transmission