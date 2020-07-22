Hyderabad, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh coronavirus latest: AP’s COVID tally growing fastest in India

Hyderabad Telangana Andhra Pradesh corona case, latest news, updates: The state’s weekly compounded daily growth rate is 8.12 per cent per day. At the beginning of July, the same growth rate stood at 5-7 per cent per day. (Reuters image)

Hyderabad Telangana Andhra Pradesh corona case, latest news, updates: Andhra Pradesh has the fastest growing number of coronavirus cases in India. Covid19 cases are also increasing in Telangana and Hyderabad. Andhra Pradesh recorded around 5,000 coronavirus cases and a daily highest of 62 COVID19 deaths. With these, the state’s coronavirus cases tally reached 55,773 and the death toll stood at 758. Meanwhile, Telangana reported 1,430 new coronavirus cases and 7 COVID19 related deaths. The total coronavirus cases in the state were 47,705 and the total death toll stood at 429. Out of the 1,430 new cases, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for 703, followed by Ranga Reddy and Medchal districts with 117 and 105 cases

respectively.

In a worrying factor for Andhra Pradesh, the southern Indian state has garnered a dubious record of being the state with fastest-growing cases in the country. The state’s weekly compounded daily growth rate is 8.12 per cent per day. At the beginning of July, the same growth rate stood at 5-7 per cent per day.

Meanwhile, the state government has announced that connectivity norms for work from home for workers of IT and BPO firms till December 31. The work from the home time period is set to expire on July 31. “DoT has further extended the relaxations in the terms and conditions for other service providers up to 31st December 2020 to facilitate work from home in view of the ongoing concern due to COVID-19,” the Department of Telecommunications tweeted. As of now, around 85 per cent of the IT staff has been asked to work from home. However, those entrusted with critical functions are going to offices.

Telangana state government bulletin has stated that 36,385 people (76 per cent) have recovered so far, while 10,891 were under treatment. The bulletin said 16,855 samples were tested on Tuesday. Cumulatively, 2,93,077 samples have been tested. The tests per million population was 7,327, while the cumulative sample positivity rate was 16 per cent. The bulletin said the government has made elaborate arrangements for treating COVID-19 patients and that sufficient beds are available in government hospitals. It said people can contact 9154170960 on WhatsApp for any grievances pertaining to private hospitals or laboratories.