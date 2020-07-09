Telangana Andhra Pradesh Hyderabad corona latest updates: Covid19 cases in Andhra see record spike

Telangana Andhra Pradesh corona cases, Hyderabad lockdown latest updates: A man riding a motorcycle in the streets of Hyderabad (Reuters image)

Telangana Andhra Pradesh Hyderabad corona latest updates: Coronavirus situation in Telangana and state capital Hyderabad is getting worse with a surge in COVID19 cases. In the last 24 hours, Telanaga reported 1,924 new coronavirus cases and 11 COVID19 related deaths. Out of those, Hyderabad alone registered 1,590 COVID19 cases on July 8. The total coronavirus cases in Telangana are 29,536, and the death toll stood at 324. Meanwhile, in Andhra Pradesh, there are 22,259 coronavirus cases and 264 people have died. The state has registered 1062 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours.

In Telangana, there are 11,933 coronavirus active cases. In the last 24 hours, Hyderabad reported 1,590 coronavirus cases, Rangareddy reported 99, Medchal 43, Sabgareddy 20, Karimnagar 14, Mahbubnagar 15, Kamareddy 3, Nalgonda 13, Warangal Rural 26, Warangal Urban 7, Nizamabad 19, Vikarabad 11, Medak 5, Peddapalli 5, Suryapet 7, Khammam 4, Jagityal 3, Badradri Kothagudem 5, Rajanna Siricilla 13, Adilabad 3, Asifabad 1, Nagarkurnool 3, Wanaparthy 9, Yadadri 5, Narayanpet 1.

Telangana government has issued a detailed bed occupancy report in the state. The statement reads, 11,333 isolation beds are available, 2,984 Oxygen beds are available and 1,435 ICU beds are available. The Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad has been identified as Centre for Excellence for COVID Care. Other hospitals are District Hospital King Koti, Government Chest Hospital, Sir Ronald Ross Institute of Tropical Medicine (Fever hospital).

In Andhra Pradesh, total active coronavirus cases are 10,894. In the last 24 hours, Anantapur reported 87 coronavirus cases, Chittoor 255, East Godavari 125, Guntur 173, Kadapa 71, Krishna 70, Kurnool 51, Nellore 63, Prakasam 2, Srikakulam 31, Visakhapatnam 38, Vizianagaram 38, West Godavari 47.