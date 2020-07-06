Hyderabad lockdown, Telangana Andhra Pradesh coronavirus latest updates: Record surge in COVID19 cases in 2 states

Telangana, Andhra Pradesh coronavirus updates today: In Telangana, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has recorded 1,277 COVID-19 cases. (Reuters image)

Telangana, Andhra Pradesh coronavirus updates today: Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have recorded a surge in coronavirus cases. While Andhra Pradesh registered a record daily increase of 998 new COVID-19 cases, Telangana has recorded 1,590 coronavirus positive cases. Telangana capital Hyderabad has recorded 1,277 cases. Telangana has a total 1,590 coronavirus positive cases, taking the COVID-19 tally to 23,902. In Telangana, seven COVID-19 patients have died, taking the death toll to 295 till now. So far, 12,703 coronavirus patients have been discharged even as there are 10,904 COVID-19 active cases. In Telangana, a total of 1,15,835 samples have been tested for coronavirus. In Andhra Pradesh, the coronavirus tally has reached 18,697. In the last 24 hours, 14 COVID-19 patients died taking the death toll to 232. So far, 8,422 patients have recovered. More than 10.17 lakh samples have been tested for coronavirus.

Telangana district-wise coronavirus cases

In Telangana, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has recorded 1,277 COVID-19 cases, Rangareddy 82, Medchal 125, Sangareddy 19, Karimnagar 4, Mahbubnagar 19, Gadwal 1, Rajnna Siricilla 1, Nalgonda 14, Siddipet 1, Warangal 1, Nirmal 2, Nizamabad 3, Vikarabad 2, Medak 3, Narayanpet 1, Badradri Kothagudem 2, Jangaon 2, Peddapalli 1, Yadadri 1, Wanaparthy 4, Suryapet 23, Kamareddy 1, and Adilabad 1 in the last 24 hours.

Andhra Pradesh district-wise coronavirus cases

In Andhra Pradesh, Ananthpur has recorded 2186 COVID-19 cases, Chittoor 1324 cases, Est Godavari 1607, Guntur 1827, Kadapa 1245 cases, Krishna 1743 cases, Kurnool 2451, Nellore 730, Prakasam 700, Srikakulam 189, Visakapatnam 721, Vizianagaram 215, and West Godavari 164 cases so far.