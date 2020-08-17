Hyderabad Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus update: Covid cases dip in Telangana capital

Hyderabad Andhra Pradesh Telangana Coronavirus latest news: Andhra Pradesh has so far tested 2,860,943 and the positivity rate in the state is 10.13.

Hyderabad Andhra Pradesh Telangana Coronavirus latest news: Hyderabad has recorded 234 Coronavirus positive cases in the last 24 hours. Telangana has reported 1,102 COVID19 cases taking the total tally total number of active cases in the state to 22,542. Andhra Pradesh has recorded 8012 new Coronavirus cases taking the positive cases tally to nearly 3 lakh. In Andhra Pradesh, there are 2,89,829 positive cases, 85,945 active cases and 2,01,234 COVID19 positive patients have recovered. So far, 2,650 Coronavirus positive patients have died. Andhra Pradesh has so far tested 2,860,943 and the positivity rate in the state is 10.13.

In Andhra Pradesh, Anantpur has reported 580 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, Chittoor has reported 981 COVID19 cases, East Godavari has 875 cases, Guntur has 590, Kadapa 286, Krishna 263, Kurnool 834, Nellore 423, Prakasam 614, Srikakulam 773, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, West Godavari 893 cases.

In Telangana, 7,44,555 samples have been tested for coronavirus. The state has conducted 12,120 coronavirus tests in 24 hours. The total coronavirus cases tally stood at over 91,361 in the state. With nine fresh fatalities, the death toll in the state stood at 68,126.