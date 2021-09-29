Huge set of public digital infrastructure created to give shape to PM’s Digital India vision: NHA CEO RS Sharma

He said the account aggregator model is a powerful tool for reduction of cost of transaction and will benefit not only the poor but also the financial institutions.

Interoperability, scalability, frugality and openness are the four attributes of this digital infrastructure, he said while addressing the Global FinTech Fest organised by the Fintech Convergence Council (FCC) and the Payments Council of India (PCI) of the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) and the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

“The prime minister’s Digital India vision is based on driving towards a paperless, faceless and cashless governance model. To give a shape to this model, a huge set of significant public digital infrastructure, which is overarching, has been created,” Sharma said.

Stressing on the role of big data in a healthcare delivery model, he said, “We must leverage information and technology to deliver the health services. The idea of the National Digital Health Mission is to leverage information and communication, tech machine learnings and data to make healthcare access delivery universal.” Adopting digital systems will reduce cost, bring affordability, cut down on travel cost and make data accessible anywhere and anytime, Sharma added.

He said the account aggregator model is a powerful tool for reduction of cost of transaction and will benefit not only the poor but also the financial institutions.

Sharma urged everyone to be a part of this transformative financial and digital infrastructure.

The second day of the conference was attended by over 9,000 delegates.