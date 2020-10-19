How will Coronavirus behave in the winter? Read what experts have to say

Some experts have claimed that easing of restrictions in the last few months is likely to increase the Coronavirus transmission in the winter. (Representative image by Reuters)

How will Coronavirus behave in the winter? The million-dollar question is yet to be answered even as the World Health Organization (WHO) has said that cold weather has the capacity to kill the SARS-CoV2 that causes the Covid-19 pandemic. Researchers are working on ascertaining the exact link between temperature and Coronavirus. So far, there are several viruses that are seasonal and become active during the months when temperatures dip.

Even though there is no concrete trend that can give us the answer to How will Covid-19 behave in the winter, it has been observed that most of the seasonal viruses show more activeness during the winter. However, Covid-19 has so far not shown any season-related changes.

Experts are saying that India may witness a second peak in the winter. The impact might the most in north India. Some experts have claimed that easing of restrictions in the last few months is likely to increase the Coronavirus transmission in the winter. However, they say that wearing masks will prove to be pivotal in checking the spread of the infection.

Last week Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan highlighted the importance of the “coming months” in India’s fight against the Coronavirus pandemic. Vardhan said that the months of October, November, and December will be pivotal for India in the fight against coronavirus because of two events – festivals and the winter season. Dr. Vardhan urged that citizens not let their guard down and follow Coronavirus appropriate behaviour to check the spread of the Covid-19 infection.

Dr. Vardhan categorically pointed out that the fight against the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic is far from being over. The Union Health Minister cautioned people of this country against any sort of casual attitude, carelessness, and complacence towards tackling COVID-19.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the “Jan Andolan” on October 8 exhorting people to adhere to norms.