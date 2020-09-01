How Vitamin E supplements are good for health

Vitamin E, applied to the skin, used as a substitute, or both, can treat wounds, or initially prevent them from developing.

By Dt. Shikha Mahajan

Vitamin E is not a single vitamin but instead a group of antioxidant-soluble vitamins. Protecting the cells from injury will help. This can be used in a wide range of foods and supplements. Quality vitamin E food options include nuts such as almonds, peanuts, and hazelnuts, as well as vegetable oils such as sunflower, wheat germ, barley, and soy oil. Vitamin E is found in fresh, leafy vegetables, including spinach and broccoli, in sunflower seeds. Ideally, a balanced diet contains this mineral.

Supplements of vitamin E can avoid coronary heart disease, improve immune function, deter inflammation, encourage eye protection, and reduce cancer risk. Work into these effects, though, is diverse, and supplementation of vitamin E is not appropriate for all. Antioxidants protect the cells from the adverse effects of free radicals, which are molecules carrying an unshared electron. We require a minimum amount of vitamin E for every nutrient in our diet. This shields every cell in our body from the outer membrane. When we don’t get enough of it, we’re having problems with balance and driving, odd and painful

feelings in the arms and legs, contact deficiency, and anemia.

– Moisturizing skin

Most moisturizers contain vitamin E, and the oil can be used as a moisturizer to avoid or treat dry, flaking skin.

– Wound healing

Add-ons of vitamin E also facilitate wound healing. Topical vitamin E oil can provide similar benefits but there is little work on the topic.

– Reducing skin itching

Vitamin E can help to relieve itchy skin and eczema. Vitamin E is unlikely to cure allergic reactions, allergies, and other skin itching issues as it moisturizes the skin but can provide immediate relief from dry skin itching. Maintaining properly moisturized skin can help avoid dry skin, and reduce symptoms such as itchiness. Any type of skin-safe oil will provide those benefits.

– Preventing or minimizing the appearance of scars

Vitamin E, applied to the skin, used as a substitute, or both, can treat wounds, or initially prevent them from developing. But research does not support this argument and has found no correlation between the use of vitamin E and the prevention of scars.

– Preventing or treating fine lines and wrinkles

Dry skin appears to be more wrinkled than skin that is properly moisturized. Vitamin E oil’s moisturizing properties will make the skin appear more radiant and less wrinkled.

However, arguments that vitamin E does prevent or cure wrinkles are not confirmed by medical evidence. Avoiding excessive sunlight and using a decent sunscreen is the safest method for avoiding wrinkles.

– Sunburn prevention

Vitamin E can help to lower sunburn risk.

Work minimal indicates that vitamin E can avoid or reduce sunburn development.

Since vitamin E oil can moisturize and soothe dry, flaky skin, it can help alleviate the associated burning and itching from a sunburn.

Nonetheless, wearing sunscreen and preventing overt exposure to the sun are the safest skin safety techniques.

– Promoting nail health

Supplementation with vitamin E can prevent yellow nail syndrome, causing peeling, cracking and yellowing of the nails. The moisturizing properties of vitamin E oil can also lead to nail safety by avoiding damaged cuticles and dry skin across the nail pad.

The story with vitamin E is similar to that of many other vitamins at this level. There’s no question that we need a certain amount for our wellbeing to shield us from the vitamin deficiency symptoms.

(The author is Holistic Nutritionist and Founder of Diet Podium. Views expressed are personal. This article is for information purpose only. Any treatment/therapy must be taken under expert guidance only.)