How Vitamin E can make your hair healthy? Read on to know how to use, benefits and side-effects

Vitamin E has been extremely popular for its beneficial role in hair health. According to experts, Vitamin E has some crucial health benefits not just for the hair but also for the scalp.

Studies suggest that Vitamin E has been the most-used product since the 1950s and to help protect the skin against aging, inflammation, and sun damage. Moreover, it has been deemed as crucial to maintain a healthy skin.

How Vitamin E can benefit your hair?

A 2010 study has revealed that vitamin E supplements can improve hair growth in people with hair loss.

Vitamin E can also increase blood flow and this will make your hair healthy.

Oils that are enriched with Vitamin E can moisturize the scalp.

Vitamin E can also prevent excess oil production.

Applying Vitamin E-rich oil can make your hair shiny.

How to use Vitamin E for hair?

Vitamin E is easy to get through a balanced diet.

vitamin E can also be applied topically with a shampoo, conditioner, mask, or oil.

Vitamin E supplements are also available but you should always consult the doctor before taking them

What are the side-effects of Vitamin E?