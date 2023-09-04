scorecardresearch
How Vitamin E can make your hair healthy? Read on to know how to use, benefits and side-effects

A 2010 study has revealed that vitamin E supplements can improve hair growth in people with hair loss.

Written by Health Desk
vitamin E can also be applied topically with a shampoo, conditioner, mask, or oil. (Image Credits: Pixabay)

Vitamin E has been extremely popular for its beneficial role in hair health. According to experts, Vitamin E has some crucial health benefits not just for the hair but also for the scalp.

Studies suggest that Vitamin E has been the most-used product since the 1950s and to help protect the skin against aging, inflammation, and sun damage. Moreover, it has been deemed as crucial to maintain a healthy skin.

How Vitamin E can benefit your hair?

  • A 2010 study has revealed that vitamin E supplements can improve hair growth in people with hair loss.
  • Vitamin E can also increase blood flow and this will make your hair healthy.
  • Oils that are enriched with Vitamin E can moisturize the scalp.
  • Vitamin E can also prevent excess oil production.
  • Applying Vitamin E-rich oil can make your hair shiny.

How to use Vitamin E for hair?

  • Vitamin E is easy to get through a balanced diet.
  • vitamin E can also be applied topically with a shampoo, conditioner, mask, or oil.
  • Vitamin E supplements are also available but you should always consult the doctor before taking them
What are the side-effects of Vitamin E?

  • Undiluted vitamin E oil can cause skin irritation or a rash
  • Taking supplements can increase your risk of vitamin E overload that can disastrous impact on your body.

First published on: 04-09-2023 at 13:00 IST

